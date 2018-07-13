400 Persons Benefit From Free Medical Outreach In Lagos

No fewer than 400 persons have so far benefitted from a free medical outreach programme at Lekki and Ogudu Ori Oke, a suburb in Lagos State.

The week-long medical outreach, which was organised by a non-profit, Our Daily Manna, included free insecticide treated nets to repel mosquitoes; as well as drugs for common illnesses.

Others are free HIV test, counseling and awareness talk, blood sugar level checks, malaria, hepatitis tests and dental checks.

Shell medical diagnostic center alongside volunteers from University of Lagos and Lagos State University College of Medicine, and the Lagos State Ministry of Health carried out the medical outreach.

A woman, Margaret Auta, who was one of the beneficiaries of the outreach, thanked the team for the initiative especially the free hypertension and blood sugar screening.

She said: “I knew I was not feeling too fine on the inside but I was too scared to undergo any test or screening because of lack of funds and the fear of the unknown. Many people like my neighbours have been battling with different types of ailments but due to lack of funds I have been unable to run tests for proper diagnosis.