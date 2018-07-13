13-Year-Old Boy Cuts Policeman’s Manhood

A 13-year-old boy in Tudun Markabu, Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State has reportedly cut the manhood of an Inspector (names withheld).

The victim is said to be fond of sodomising young boys in the state.

A resident in the area, who pleaded anonymity, said the Inspector was fond of committing the act with boys in the area.

It was learnt that the victims of the Inspector’s sexual preferences, set him up for vengeance.

Confirming the incident, Katsina State Police Command’s spokesperson, Gambo Isah, said: “We received the news with dismay. We are not expecting our men to be involved in this kind of act.

“He is in the General Hospital at Faskari and has been referred to the General Hospital, Katsina, but is still in Faskari.

“The Command is investigating the matter. Immediately he recovers, we will investigate the matter and get all the witnesses.

“If found wanting, he will face necessary disciplinary action and charge to court.