120 Christians Killed In First Seven Days Of July -Group …As Momodu Warns Against Another Civil War

The International Society for Civil Liberties & the Rule of Law (Intersociety) has claimed that “No fewer than 120 defenceless Christians have been killed by members of Jihadist Brigades under the colour of Fulani herdsmen in Adamawa and Taraba states alone in the first seven days of July 2018.

“The figure did not include scores of others killed during the same period in other parts of old Middle Belt. This brings the total number of defenseless Christians killed in Nigeria in the name of Islam to 1,870 in the past six and quarter months of 2018-1st January to 10th July, 2018,” the group said last Wednesday in a statement signed by the Board Chairman, Emeka Umeagbalasi; Head, Civil Liberties & Rule of Law Programme, Obianuju Joy Igboeli, Esq.; and Head, Int’l Justice & Human Rights Programme, Chinaza Ndidiamaka Bernard, Esq.

Intersociety said in the statement issued in Onitsha: “When added to other defenseless Christians killed in the past three years or from 1st June, 2015 to 10th July, 2018 by trio of the Federal Government of Nigeria, Boko Haram insurgents and Zamfara Bandits, the total Christian deaths in Nigeria since then are 8,920, out of which Jihadist Brigades under the colour of Fulani Herdsmen killed 5,400.

“Federal Government of Nigeria had also in the past three years ordered and supervised the killing of no fewer than 1,014 defenseless Christians while Boko Haram Islamic insurgents and Zamfara bandits killed no fewer than 2,450 and 80 others, respectively.

“On the other hand, Muslims to fellow Muslims’ killings in Nigeria have resulted to 4, 470 deaths in the past three years, including dozens of dead Muslims recently found inside Zamfara forest-presumed to be victims of Zamfara bandits’ cattle rustling violence.

“Out of estimated 4,470 Muslim-Muslim deaths, the Federal Government ordered and supervised the killing of 1,351 Muslims including the death of 1,130 members of Shi’ite Muslim sect while killings by rival Muslim armed fundamentalists such as Boko Haram Islamic insurgents and Islamic Zamfara Bandits resulted in mostly collateral death of 3,020 Muslims in the past three years.

“By our latest findings from local sources in Adamawa and Taraba states, no fewer than 100 Christians lost their lives to Jihadist Brigades under the colour of Fulani Herdsmen in the two states. Coordinated attacks including the killing of Christian children, women and men and burning of their houses were launched on Sunday night, 8th July, which lasted till early morning of Monday, 9th July, 2018; with death of no fewer than 100. The killings and burning of houses went on with no security forces in sight, until after same when they arrived and reportedly cordoned off the attack scenes and their surroundings; making it difficult for victims’ communities and independent others including media to assess casualties and statistically report same.

“The Daily Sun Newspaper of today, 11th July, 2018 has also reported the massacre, saying “over 50 (rural Christians) people were reportedly killed in another bloody attack by Fulani Herdsmen in several communities bordering Adamawa and Taraba states on Monday night”; that “residents told newsmen that some Fulani militia attacked several ethnic villages of Gojefa, Bujum Yashi, Bujum Waya, Sabonlayi and Bujum Kasuwa in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State and Anguwan Bishop Yotti, Todung, Budon, Bunzum and Bamga Dutse in Taraba State”.

But independent sources contacted from the scenes of the massacre told Intersociety that the total death toll was between 100 and 150 or even more and that the massacre was equivalent to Plateau anti Christian massacre of 23rd and 24th June, 2018 in which no fewer than 250 Christians were killed with 238 bodies recovered and buried in mass graves. A lead-source who is an official of CAN and a Pentecostal reverend in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State, told Intersociety that there has been sustained conspiracy between Adamawa State Government and Federal Government, leading to most of the killings in the state not being allowed to be reported or documented.

Meanwhile, Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Bashorun Dele Momodu, has said that Nigeria died on June 12, 1993, when the presidential election was annulled by the military administration, and warned that the country was being thrown into another Civil War.

He said, yesterday, that the only reason Nigeria won’t be fighting another war is that, “God is a Nigerian.”

Momodu said this at the unveiling of his three books: “Pendulum: The Writings of Dele Momodu Vol I, Pendulum: The Writings of Dele Momodu Vol II, and Fighting Lions to commemorate the 20th anniversary of MKO Abiola’s death and to mark the 25th anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 election.