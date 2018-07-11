Stakeholder Tasks FG On Economic Revival

The former federal lawmaker that represented Ihiala Federal Constituency of Anambra State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Vitalis Okafor has called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to go back to the drawing table and come up with true solutions that will put the nation’s ailing economy on the fast lane of progress.

Okafor, a lawyer, who disclosed this while reacting to the state of Nigerian economy in the last three years, in an interview with aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport Omagwa, Monday, said steps and policies must be sincerely pursued to bring the economy back to life.

According to him, “this is not the time for blame-game, but a time for President Buhari and his team to sit down draw out policies and programmes that will bring back the economy to life.

“The Nigerian economy is visibly going through stagnation, and every segment of the economy is going through one challenge or the other, with high cost of goods and services.

“There is low productivity and scarcity of funds at the same time, coupled with insecurity, killings all over the country, and this already has caused so many businesses and investors to close down businesses.

“We have never had it this way in this county both in terms of security, productivity and circulation of money. It looks like the country is going through suffocation in the country is going through suffocation in the last three years, yet we have a government in charge”, he said.

The former lawmaker also frowned at the system and level of wastage of resources, saying that “a lot of money have been missing from the NNPC coffers without proper investigation, and state government’s execute projects that do not impact meaningfully on the people.

Corlins Walter