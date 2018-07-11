RSG, ULS Train 900 Teachers In PH

About 900 primary school teachers across the schools in Rivers State have undergone intensive basic teaching on Jolly Phonics strategy in teaching.

The three-day programme was organised by the State Universal Basic Commission (UBEC) in partnership with the Universal Learning Solution Initiative, London. Participants were drawn from primary 2 teachers across the three senatorial zones in the state.

Speaking in an interview with The Tide last Tuesday, the Project Manager for Rivers State, Mr. Innocent Nwosu said the three day programme which started on Monday will end tomorrow and added that the training was held simultaneously in Port Harcourt, Bori in Khana, and Ahoada East Local Government of the state.

Nwosu disclosed that the ULS London was the content owner of the project adding that the aim of the intervention strategy workshop was to ensure that every Nigerian child knows how to read and write in oorder to develop their potentials and realise their life dreams.

According to him, if they don’t know how to read and write it will be difficult for them to develop their potential and pursuit their goals.

He opined that this year’s edition was the third in its series, adding that the project has impacted positively on the educational development in the country, especially in the primary education.

“This is the third session of this programme, three centres according to the senatorial zones. It is a train-trainer programme, we not only train, we also ensure that we implement our programmes,” he said.

He averred that the programme has been successful, overwhelming and result oriented, adding that the workshop was a reformed way of teaching methodology through story telling.

Also speaking, a member of Academic team and monitoring team of the state Jolly phonics project, Dr. Ibiere Ken-Maduako said that her team have been monitoring the success of the project in the state through regular supervision and visitations to schools across the state to ensure absolute compliance by the teachers.

She opined that since the introduction of the programme in the state, the pupils in the primary schools have brace up with the challenges of reading and writing.