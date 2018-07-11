PH Residents Laud RSG For Tackling Street Trading

Some residents of Port Harcourt and its environs have commended the effort by the state government to rid the streets of Port Harcourt and its environs of illegal trading activities.

Some of them who spoke to The Tide in an interview said that the situation has restored sanity to the city, adding that the activities of illegal street traders have turned the streets of Port Harcourt and its environs into a slum.

They also said that the situation has increased crime in the city as some criminals will disguised as traders to unleash mayhem on innocent people.

The residents also condemned the activities of some officials who extort money from the traders and allowed them to carry on with their nefarious activities.

Speaking to The Tide, one Mr Ken Worlu decried the activities of the traders, stressing that the situation is responsible for the several congestions being witnessed in the city.

Mr Worlu stressed the need for the government to be firm with its decision by ensuring that they noting or return to continue with their nefarious activities.

He also commended the government for embarking on the fencing of Agip Rumuola and Mile 1 flyovers with barbed wire, stressing that the fencing has brought sanity to the affected areas.

In his contribution, Mr Paul Kalagbor who condemned the activities of the traders and also commended the government for fencing round some empty spaces at the creek Road market, adding that illegal traders at the waterlines junction be cleared as they have become nuisance.