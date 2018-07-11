Osun Guber: Youth Groups Shut Osogbo Over Zoning

An amalgam of youth, under the auspices of Coalition of Osun Youth Organisation in collaboration with Development Advocacy group, yesterday, locked down Osogbo, the Osun State capital, in protest against agitation for zoning of the governorship seat to Osun West senatorial district.

They staged a procession, which kicked off from Ayetoro area of the metropolis and terminated at the popular Ogo-Oluwa junction, where the leader of the group addressed newsmen.

The leader of the group, Dr Ademola Oyedokun, in his address, berated the clamour for zoning system, describing it as antithetical to democratic principles and ethos.

He accused zoning proponents of striving to protect their “parochial economic interests “, alleging that majority of them are senior citizens who are apprehensive of their political fate in the coming years.

Oyedokun emphasised the need to insist on competence and vibrancy in the choice of who would lead the state to enviable heights.

He said that equity, as protagonists of zoning system canvassed, implies giving equal opportunities to every individual in the state to showcase competence and requisite political-economic strength needed by the state for advancement and sustainable development.

“As young citizens of the state, our concern finds expression in the submission of Mao Tsezong that: The success of a society depends on the ability of the leader.