NGO Moves To Alleviate Poverty

Worried by the increasing rate of unemployment and over dependenence on government white jobs in the country, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Visioned Skills Development Centre has organised an empowerment workshop geared towards alleviating poverty among less privileged Nigerians in the country.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the group, Aposele Isreal Emeka Kama stated this during a one-day workshop/seminar organised by the organisation held at the Rivers State University (RSU) convocation Arena in Port Harcourt, Saturday.

Apostle Kama stated that the essence of the workshop was to train members of the group on how to improve on their daily living as well as contribute to the development of the country.

He explained that the NGO is among the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) approved by the Exchange Social Market, an international development organisation, to access and give grant to indigent citizens of the country.

According to him, the grant which is aimed and targeted to improve the living standard of the people especially those in the grassroot, adding that the grant have been structured to impact on the lives of the people.

The Chief Executive Officer of Visioned skills Development Centre opined that the organisation had entered into partnership with some micro-finance banks that would handle the monitoring and supervision of the grants that will be given to their members.