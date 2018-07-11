NAFDAC Plans Tough Regulation on Sachet Water

The National Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), South-South Zone in Rivers State has evolved plans to regulate the booming sachet water business.

Public Relations Officer of NAFDAC, Mr. Cyril Monye made the hint public in a chat with The Tide.

He explained that the agency is not lax in meeting the rising challenge posed by the rising sachet water business in the state, as many factories have been shut down.

Monye said in order to regulate the business, the agency insists that every producer must renew his licence or approval every three years, or be shut down.

“We visit their factories from time to time, and when we get complaints from the public, we follow up. If it is not approved, we close it down and impound facilities”, the NAFDAC Zonal spokesman stated.

Due to the stringent policies now being put in place, he stated that a lot of sachet water producers are apprehensive and those involved in fake products have gone underground.

Monye insists that for any producer of bottle or sachet water to get approval, the agency will visit the factory to confirm that there is Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP).

He however noted that it is not only through sachet water that the public can contract typhoid, as he pointed out that exposed foods and drinks can also be contaminated.

The NAFDAC Zonal spokesman advised the public to always report any suspected product to the agency while promising that effort will be made to eliminate fakes in the market.