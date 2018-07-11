Man In Custody For Assaulting Wife’s Niece

A Chief Magistrate Court presided over by a Chief Magistrate, Becky Sunny Hart has remanded in prison custody one Mr Obinna Benjamin for an alledged assult of one Miss Promise Ojeanloye.

Mr Obinna, a 31-year-old man who resides at Otunda in Rumuagholu in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State is accused of assaulting, a 13-year-old girl, who lives with him and his wife.

The accused is being tried on a one count charge of unlawful assault by pouring hot water mixed with pepper on the private part of a 13-year-old girl which caused her pain and grievous harm, an offence punishable under Section 355 of the Criminal Cap 37 Vol 11, Laws of Rivers State of Nigeria 1999.

The Tide gathered that the victim, is a niece to the wife of the accused.

According to the victim, she was beaten up by her guardian because he came back and did not find them at home. She said her guardian sent her out of their home and she spent the night outside and she passed the night at a neighbour’s place.

She explained that the next morning, her guardian took her home and poured hot water mixed with pepper Promise Ojeanloye, on her private part.

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) also revealed to The Tide that they were called by the principal of the victim’s school, Community Secondary School Rumuapara, when they saw the pain the girl was passing through.

The Tide also gathered that the victim was not in court because she was in the hospital receiving treatment.

Boma Ikiriko