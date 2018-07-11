Lawmaker Charges Buhari On New N’Delta Vision

Leader of Opobo/Nkoro Legislative Assembly, Hon. Enyiada Clifford Cookey, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to be committed to the implementation of the new vision for the development of the Niger Delta region through budgetary allocations.

Cookey made the call in Opobo Town in an interview with journalists on the state of development of Niger Delta region since three years of President Buhari’s administration among other issues.

According to him, licences should be issued to investors in the modular refineries proposed in the region and allowed to commence operations.

“This is something, that should take place in this government and yet the APC-led Federal Government is paying deaf ears to its implementation. The government should be committed to its implementation. It should support the move with the necessary steps for its positive actions”, and urged for the take-off of the Maritime University.

He said that Buhari should as a matter of fact increased budgetary allocation for projects in the region, noting that the budget for the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has not been increased to enable the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) tackle the development challenges in the region.

“Lot of things should be done by the Federal Government for the transformation of the Niger Delta region and they should be sincerely committed to doing more”, the lawmaker admonished.

He recalled that in one of the engagements, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo had with the elders and stakeholders of the region stated that the people of the region deserved more than they were getting.

He said: “before now the development in the region was an eyesore and deserved changes from the Buhari-led government. So this government should be committed to ensuring that the narrative in the Niger Delta changes and there should be a new implementation strategy in this dispensation”.

On the proliferation of abandoned projects in the region, Cookey the trend of project should be changed by the current administration with its commitment to the completion of the abandoned projects nationwide.

The lawmaker recalled, however, that in the 2018 budget, the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing received about N715 billion while that of Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission received paltry allocation of N53 billion and N71 billion respectively.

He, noted that the consistency in the allocations to the agencies ought to be increased to ensure speedy completion of such abandoned projects in Niger Delta region.

