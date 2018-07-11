Killings: Armageddon Has Befallen Nigeria …-S’South, Middle Belt Leaders

Leaders of thought, elder statesmen from four of the six geo-political zones of the country, under the aegis of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum, yesterday, stormed the Asokoro residence of former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), pleading with him to help the country from the Armageddon, which has befallen it.

The leaders, who were led on the visit by South-South leader and former Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, expressed concern over the state of affairs in the country, especially the wanton killing and destruction of property.

According to the leaders, Nigeria is in a state of despondency and there is need for elder statesmen as Danjuma not to allow the country slide into chaos.

The leaders, who urged Danjuma to lend a voice of advocacy as a way of preventing the country from going into a state of anarchy, warned that Nigeria was on the edge of precipice at present, if serious steps were not taken.

Speaking to journalists at the end of the meeting held behind closed door, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, said: “We are consulting all the important people in our polity. You saw us at the National Assembly speak to leadership of the Senate a few months ago.

“General TY Danjuma is an elder statesman and a non-partisan politician. He is retired from both political and civil service obligations, but he remains a very strong neutral voice in our country and to let him know that Armageddon has befallen us, given the quantum of bloodshed that we waste on daily basis and the lack of strong political direction regarding the solution.

“This Forum has decided to have an outreach to all personalities in the country who can bring influence to bear on our polity so that peace and unity return to the country.

“This is the objective of our visit today. We had very useful discussions and as a father, he has promised that he will do everything within his power to ensure that he continues to be a voice of reasoning and a voice of reconciliation.”

Asked if the forum discussed the issue of ranching, Nwodo said: “There is no reason for it to arise because it is part of the general issue that we raised regarding the instability in our country and the waste of blood.

“We did not seek his specific reaction on any of these points. We just wanted to bring to his attention the issues that we represent and our worry that the nation is sliding into chaos and we needed him as an elder statesman to advocate the voice of reasoning diplomatically and quietly and now it becomes necessary to ensure that we do not go into instability.’’

Also present at the meeting were Chief Olu Falae; Chief Ayo Adebanjo; Air Vice Marshal Idongesit Nkanga, retd; Air Commodore Dan Suleiman; Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife; Prof. Banjo Akintoye; Chief Broderick Bozimo; Yinka Odumakin, Dr. Alfred Mulade; Dr. Bitrus Dogu; Col. Tony Nyam, retd; Lady Maryam Yunusa; Mr. Ben Dike; Ambassador Godknows Igali; Ambassador Humphrey Orjiakor; General C.R. Eherika, Engr. Tanko Abdullahi, among others.