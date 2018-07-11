Imo Lawmakers Begin Impeachment Process Against Dep Gov

The Imo State House of Assembly has commenced impeachment process against the Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere.

The Deputy Speaker, Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo, who moved the motion that the impeachment process be served on the embattled deputy governor, accused him, among other things, of abandoning his duties and office as the state’s number two citizen for a long time.

The lawmaker representing Oru West Local Government Area, Donatus Onuigwe, who opposed the impeachment proceedings, was suspended by the Speaker immediately.

The plenary, which is tension-soaked, was ongoing as at the time of filing this report.

Armed security men had barricaded the entry and exit points of the complex.

The lawmakers also accused Madumere of: “Refusing to carry out official duties assigned to him by the governor; refusal to attend state executive council meetings; refusal to hold meetings with the governor and commissioners; and imprisonment for theft in the USA”.

The Speaker, Hon Acho Ihim, said that the petition met and surpassed the required one-third as provided for in Section 188 (2) 11 of the 1999 Constitution as amended.

The Assembly is made up of 27 members, but four members who were sympathetic to Madumere were, penultimate weekend, suspended for “unparliamentary conduct,” paving way for the impeachment proceedings against the deputy governor.

A six-man committee headed by member, representing Obowo Local Government Area, Kennedy Ibe, was set up to probe the allegations and report back to the House within seven days.

Madumere recently fell out with the state Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha over his succession plans.

While Okorocha wants his Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, to succeed him, Madumere is laying claims to the governorship position, thereby causing problems between them.