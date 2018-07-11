IAUE SUG Appeals For More Facilities

The Student Union Government (SUG) of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education (IAUE), Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, has appealed to the Rivers State Government in particular and the Federal Government in general to improve the facilities outlook and other learning equipment in all the universities of education in Nigeria to compete favourably with other institutions.

President of the institution’s SUG, Comrade Ejike Amadi made the appeal during an interview with The Tide yesterday over the state of facilities intertiary schools in Nigeria.

Amadi, who lauded the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike for his positive contribution in the development of the state and education varsity , urged him to listen to the cries of the students of the school.

According to him, “we want to acquaint your excellency with the challenges we are facing in this university and crave your indulgence to consider them.

“We do not have a school bus, hostel facilities’ digitalised classroom, retained library and laboratories which has become one of the major problems facing the students. Many a time, we hired buses to enable us attend functions outside our school.”

As he put it, “lack of SUG bus poses a challenge, when we meet, they carry out their internal and external functions. Provision of SUG complex secretariat would enable us carry out our office activities effectively as a body”.

He stressed that, “we have laboratory technology, nutrition and dietetics laboratory, and more computers in the science and technology departments to promote student’s learning ability and expertise”.

The SUG boss further said that transportation and bad road have been another major issue facing the students, stressing that, because of the bad road network here, the cyclists, bus drivers and tricycles drivers extort students who come from Port Harcourt township.

He noted that, “we plead with both the state and federal governments to come to the aid of university of education across the nation in this regard”.

Bethel Toby & Peace Ihedoro