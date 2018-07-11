Four In Police Net For Diverting N10m Building Materials

The Nigerian Police, Lagos State Command, has arrested four men in connection with the alleged diversion of building materials valued at N10 million.

The Tide reports that the suspects were arrested following a tip off from the public that suspected stolen building materials were being off loaded into a shop at Iddo area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, (CP) Mr Edgal Imohimi, said the suspects were arrested on July 4 after using forged documents to move the materials out of the Apapa Port.

“On July 4, the command received a tip off that a 1x 20-foot container containing floor tiles and other building materials valued at about N10 million was diverted from the Apapa Port and its contents had been off loaded into a shop at 24, Oluwo Plaza, Iddo Terminal, Lagos.

“The theft was done with the aid of forged documents which enabled the accused to move the container out of the port.

“Based on the above, some of the operatives from the FSARS assisted by some personnel from a local police unit, located the shop and apprehended the suspects.

“ The exhibits recovered from them are: 406 cartons of floor tiles, six imported iron doors, three packs of wooden frames and 29 pieces of wooden PVC,’’ he said .

The CP said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation into the case had been concluded.

Similarly, three suspects who specialise in using tricycle popularly called “Keke Marwa’’ to dispossess unsuspecting passengers of their valuables were also paraded by the police.

The police chief said that the suspects usually pretended to be genuine transporters.

Whenever people boarded their “Keke Marwa’’, they were always taken to an isolated place and robbed them, he said.

The CP also paraded three suspected armed robbers who were alleged to be operating in the Ebute-Ero, Lagos Island and Apapa axis.

The CP said that the suspects specialised in breaking into people’s cars using chemical substance.

He said that the suspects were in the habit of pouring the substance on the windows or windscreens to gain access into cars to either steal valuables or drive away such vehicles.