Ekiti Guber: Drivers Withdraw Services Over Threat To Life Allegation

Ahead of this Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State, drivers’ unions in the state have withdrawn from the roads, citing alleged victimisation by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The state Chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Clement Adekola, told journalists, last Monday night, that their members would not work yesterday to avoid bloodshed.

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday to attend the mega rally of the APC governorship candidate, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Adekola claimed that he and other leaders of driver unions in Ekiti State had come under serious threats for supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidate, Prof. Kolapo Olusola.

“I have been receiving strange calls and even told that thugs from Ondo State have been hired to attack our members and perceived supporters of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

“We decided to withdraw our services from the roads so that they won’t carry out their threats on Tuesday.

“We initially thought of parking our vehicles in our houses but we are not safe. So, we decided to run to Government House for protection.”

Adekola said the Commissioner of Police, Bello Ahmed, and the state Director of Department of State Services (DSS), Mrs Promise Iheanacho, did not respond to their petitions, hence they ran to the governor.