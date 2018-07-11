Customs Generates N846m Revenue In Six Months

The Niger State Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has collected about N846m as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from January to June.

Mr Benjamin Binga, Comptroller of Customs in charge of Niger, Kwara and Kogi Commands disclosed this in an interview with The Tide source in Minna yesterday.

He said that the command was putting measures in place to step up security at the border posts, to curtail illegal trades and prevent contraband from coming into the country.

The comptroller explained that the command would also carry out 100 per cent physical examination to prevent offensive goods from being smuggled into the country through the borders in the area.

He said that already, the Area Command had issued an effective operational order to its field officers at the border posts on how to tackle the menace of smuggling.

Binga said that the command intercepted a truck with registration number AKD 904X conveying 189,000 live cartridges at Banana border post from Benin Republic.

“There are 7,560 packs all together and each pack contains 25 pieces of the live ammunition, “ he said.

He said that the truck was disguised to be carrying over 100 empty Jerry cans, but on thorough checking, it was discovered that the truck had a false bottom which was used to hide the cartridges.

He solicited the support of stakeholders, traditional and religious leaders in mobilising residents to volunteer information that would aid in apprehending all those involved in the illegal trade.