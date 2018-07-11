Council Boss Vows To Tackle Insecurity At Varsity Campus

The Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Hon Tom Aliezi has vowed to tackle crime at the Ndele Campus of Ignatius Ajuru Univesity of Education.

He made the promise in response to the comment credited to the Vice Chancellor of the university, Professor Ozo Ndimele while on a radio programme last Monday in Port Harcourt.

Aliezi pointed out that it was the council’s responsibility to provide adequate security to the management, staff and students of the campus.

He expressed regrets that hoodlums are attempting to use the loneliness of the environment as a plot to discredit the effort of his administration towards ridding the entire local government of crime.

It would be recalled that the Vice Chancellor,at the said radio programme in Port Harcourt, threatened to evacuate the students from Ndele campus should the negative incident kept re-occurring.

He was of the view that the school’s management would have reached out to the council for an underground arrangement instead of going to the public.

According to him, such would alert the hoodlums to be conscious of the planned security arrangement.

He also used the medium to appeal to the parents of the surrounding communuities to warn their children who are involved in such to desist or face the consequences , saying that his administration has zero tolerance for crime.

Aliezi further informed the school authorities that serious efforts are in place to forestall any of such occurrences, and urged the students to carry on with their studies, which was the main reason of being in the campus.

In a related development, the Leader of EMOLGA Legislative Assembly, Hon. John Douglas has appealed to parents to warn their children and wards to shun any act capable of bringing disrepute to the leadership of Emohua Local Government Council under the watch of Tom Aliezi in the face of his tireless effort to bring to an end social vices, in order to enable the area to achieve the expected development.

King Onunwor & Ekene Okoh