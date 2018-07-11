Body Tasks Banks On Digital Payment Solutions

Chairman of the Rivers State University Micro Finance Bank Limited, Nkpolu, Port Harcourt, Prof. Adolphus Joseph Toby has called on financial institutions to create specialised fund to finance creation of digital solutions.

He made the call in a keynote address delivered at the 2018 Annual retreat of the Committee of e-banking Industry Heads (CeBIH) held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital recently.

Speaking on the theme, “disruptive technology and future of payment”, Toby said that such fund is necessary to facilitate emergence of Nigeria as an exporting nation in terms of digital solutions, adding that this should be part of the plan of CeBIH) as an industrial body.

He stressed that as an organisation they need to mobilize their institutions to create funds to help young minds create solutions.

According to him, “As we are buying solutions from around the globe, we can be selling solutions we create from Nigeria. The solutions we create from here can also be sold to the rest of the world.

“The institutions with the deep pockets should contribute towards research for the developments that are required”.

He explained that as an orgainsation it should add that to its agenda so that it can impact on the process of building the future.

The professor of corporate finance of the university noted that while the financial services industry must embrace technological changes, which have become a regular occurrence, it is the task of CeBItt members to think holistically and come up with responsive solutions that in turn, will help the industry leverage these changes.

Toby said: “My challenge to you all as industry professionals is this, as you lead this, equally lead with a mind of a holistic agenda without a narrowview which is the beauty of your collaborative action. Let the solutions that you proffer be responsible, solving the problems of your industry but also creating solutions for the society in general”.

Addressing the gathering of experts from leading electronic companies, CeBItt Chairman and Chief Digital Officer of Wema Ban Plc, Mr Dele Adeyinka said that the focus of CeBIH is collaboration to drive exponential growth of the electronic payment industry.

Bethel Toby