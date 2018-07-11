Bizman Blames Cultism On Societal Values

A businessman in Port Harcourt, Mr. Celestine Nwokemodu has attributed the increase in cultism among youths to peer group influence and parental neglect despite the spread of Christianity.

Nwokemodu, who stated this while speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt last Monday, explained that most youths engaged in cultism because their friends are involved.

He told parents not to fail in their responsibility of imparting morals and charged them to always educate their children on the dangers that are associated in cultism.

He urged people to condemn the act, describing it as satanic.

According to him, “there should be proper orientation as well as enlightenment programme on the dangers of cultism.

Nwokemodu, who specialised on ozone products called on security agents to make more effort to prevent cult related activities in the state as well as arrest and prosecute suspects.

He told the public to report to the security agencies any act of cultism in their areas.

Also speaking with The Tide a respondent, Mr. Precious Dike said that there was an increase in cultism as a result of intimidation by friends, peer groups who wanted to acquire positions.

He told leaders to stop giving money to young persons and urged parents to create awareness about the dangers of cultism.

According to him, teachers should help the society to create awareness of the dangers that are associated with cultism”.

Baribuma Deele, Okoh Ekene & Robinson Isioma