Stay Away From Masturbation, Cleric Cautions Youth

A cleric of Redeemed Christian Church of God, Living Waters Parish in Abuja, Deacon Tope Kolawole yesterday cautioned youths to stay away from masturbation gambling and other forms of addiction in order to live a fulfilled life.

Kolawole told newsmen on the sideline of the book launch titled “Overcoming Masturbation Through My Journey” written by Miss Kate Edward in Abuja.

According to Kolawole, masturbation is the sexual stimulation of one’s genitals for sexual arousal or to derive other sexual pleasure, usually to the point of orgasm.

He said that the stimulation might involve the use of hands, fingers, everyday objects, sex toys, adding that the act was unhealthy as it negatively impacted on their relationships and everyday life activities.

The cleric noted that many youths took to masturbation, gambling, drug abuse among other addictions because of idleness due to joblessness.

“Masturbation or any form of addiction is very dangerous for youths, because it robs them of what they would become to enable them contribute positively to the development of their talents in the society.

“The Bible says an idle man is the devil’s workshop, so youths need to engage in activities that will take their minds away from things they are addicted to.

“For everyone God has created, there is a talent He gives him or her, so it is up to you to ask God to reveal it to you and get busy with it.