Saraki, Tambuwal, Onoghen Hail Wike On Projects

For past one month and half that the third year anniversary celebration of the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike’s administration dominated affairs in the State, Government House, Port Harcourt turned to a Mecca of sort as political bigwigs, traditional rulers, diplomats as well as other top notchers in other sectors keep visiting to commission one project or the other.

Last week, Government House hosted the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onoghen and Governor of Sokoto State, Rt Hon Aminu Tambuwal among several other senators and House of Representatives members across the nation.

Last Saturday, just few hours after he was let off the hook by the Supreme Court over the Code of Conduct charges, Senate President, Bukola Saraki was in the state to lay foundation for the construction of the FertiliserTrain 2 of Indoroma Eleme Fertilizer and Chemicals Limited in Eleme Local Government Area and the commissioning of Obiri Ikwerre Road in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

Saraki said that the flag off of the $3.2 billion invested in Rivers State by the foreign investors showed that the state is receptive to investors.

He congratulated Rivers State for creating the right environment for such huge investment and noted that production of Urea used mostly by the North by Rivers State underscores the need for national unity.

“I like the example that Rivers people are setting for others to follow,” Saraki said.

Expressing excitement over the massive infrastructure of Wike’s administration in just three years, Saraki, who is of APC endorsed Governor Wike (PDP) for second term in office.

In his speech, Wike said: “I am happy that within my time as Rivers State Governor, we commissioned the first train and the flag off of the second train for the fertilizer plant.

“If an investment of $2.billion can be in Rivers State, how can anyone say that Rivers State is not safe. The Nigeria you are hearing is Rivers State.

Another major event in Brick House last week was the visit of the Sokoto State Governor and former speaker of House of Representatives, Aminu Tambuwal who commissioned the College of Medical Science building in the Rivers State University built by Wike’s administration.

Tambuwal described Wike as “Ekwueme” (promise-keeper) of Rivers State and said, “it only takes a leader with vision, passion and commitment to come up with this idea and implement it”.

He said Wike’s projects were tailored to the needs of the people and in accordance with modern governance.

Tambuwal also commissioned the remodeled Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori and commended the Governor for upgrading and rebuilding the school which according to him degenerated beyond measure before Wike’s intervention.

He said that Wike’s investment in education sector is germane and urged other Governors in the country to emulate him.

In his speech, Wike said BMGH which is the flagship school in Ogoni land was completely damaged with all facilities degraded.

“I pledged to the Ogoni people during our campaign that I will reconstruct this school and make it boarding facility. Today, we have achieved that goal”, he said and directed immediate reconstruction of Mana High School, Bane and Etche Girls Secondary School in Etche Local Government Area.

The Rivers State Governor was in Ekiti State on Thursday at the official presentation of flag to the Ekiti State PDP Governorship Candidate, Prof Kolapo Olusola Eleka where he charged Ekiti people to resist rigging of election result during the governorship election the week.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Walter Onoghen, was in the state last Friday to commission the National Industrial Court and the Appeal Court, Port Harcourt built by Wike. Onoghem hailed the Governor for the gesture which he descried as rare and called on other governors to emulate the Rivers State example.

