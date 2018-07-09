Rainfall And Flooding In Rivers

The news media, both the electronic and print is awash with reports of flooding in some communities in Rivers State.

If the reports are any thing to go by, then, some of these communities are in for a hard time especially as the rains continue to fall daily.

It would be recalled that in the last two weeks, businesses and other activities were grounded in Port Harcourt metropolis and its environs following the increase of rainfall while most communities are crying out as the rainfall has resulted to flooding in their various areas.

Recently, the ever busy Port Harcourt-Aba Expressway was cut off to traffic following a massive flooding at the Market Junction, Rumuomasi following a heavy down pour. Similarly, some communities are now raising alarm over the spate of flooding in their areas.

Some of these communities include Nkpolu, Rumuigbo, Ogbogoro, Rumualogu, Rumuoholu, Eneka, Rumukwuchi, Rumuosi, Igbo Etche, among others.

Residents of these communities told newsmen that the situation has rendered them homeless as well as affected their sources of livelihood.

One of the residents of Ogbogoro, Mrs. Blessing Anyaogu who lamented the situation said that she has lost all what she has to the incident.

She particularly said that her poultry business has been affected, stressing that she has nothing to fall back on.

Another resident who gave his name as Nathan Amadi said that the flood has rendered many people homeless, stressing that the timely intervention by the authorities will save the situation.

Also speaking with The Tide, Prof. Mark Anikpo of the University of Port Harcourt decried the incessant flooding in Nkpolu community, stressing that the situation has led to mass exodus of people out of the community.

The Professor of Sociology who urged for the urgent intervention of the government on the situation also called for strict measures against the continuous building of structures on water right of ways.

He also warned against the continuous dumping of refuse in water channels which, he said is worsening the situation as water no longer flows freely.

Apart from the communities, traders at the Mile I Market also noted that they are being affected by flooding.

They reasoned that at every rainfall, the market is always covered by water, stressing that this is affecting their businesses. One of the traders, Mrs Theresa Ugechi said some of her colleagues have had their businesses shut down as a result of the incessant flooding of the market.

“The government should find solution to this problem, because it has really affected the market and the customers.

It has affected mostly the people that sell in front of the market because once it rains heavily, the flood stops them from selling their goods and this leads to profit loss for them,” she said.

Another respondent, Mrs. Ugochi Rubi said that the underground drains need to be properly desilted as it has been blocked by refuse.

She observed that for some time now, no water runs out from the drains as a result of heavy blockade by refuse, stressing that, “even when it is not raining, water always come out from the drains.”

Also speaking, an indigene of Chinwo Town in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Prince William Chinwo attributed the situation to the unusual rainfall, stressing that the rains seem to be heavier this year than previous years.

Chinwo, who said that climate change is responsible for it also urged the people to desist from further unfriendly environmental practices such as dumping of refuse into the gutters and building on water right of ways.

He also urged the people to assist the government by keeping their environment clean. Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has assured communities ravaged by flooding of its surpport.

Commissioner for Works, Hon. Dunamene Dekor gave the assurance when he visited some flood -ravaged communities in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area.

The Commissioner said that the government would construct a canal at the Nkpolu junction and warned against the continuous building of structures on water right of ways.

John Bibor & Joy Tekenah