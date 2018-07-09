PDP NEC, Govs, Presidential Aspirants Meet, Today …Hold Talks On Merger Plans

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, will today meet with all the party presidential aspirants.

Others invited for the crucial meeting are all PDP present and former governors, members of the National Assembly and former members, all members of the BoT, members of PDP former ministers forum, and all state chairmen.

It was gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected to the forthcoming alliance between PDP and other political parties, ahead of 2019 elections.

Recall that it was reported that PDP, Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), Social Democratic Party (SDP) and a host of other political parties are forming alliance to wrestle power from President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC.)

Speaking with our correspondent on this development, former Minister of Aviation and a PDP stakeholder, Femi Fani-Kayode said that he does not know why the PDP National Chairman summoned the meeting.

But, asked to comment on the alliance, Fani-Kayode said that the alliance is the only way forward and the only option PDP has to get rid of APC government.

He pointed out that without the alliance, defeating Buhari’s government would be difficult.

The former Minister expressed fear that Buhari government may not leave power even if it loses in 2019 presidential election.

He said: “Alliance is the way forward. That is the only option we have. We really want to get rid of these people. If we don’t have alliance, it will be difficult, but, when we have that, it will be much easier. Even then, I think it will be very difficult for them to leave power because of what they have done to other people, they won’t want it done to them. So, they will entrench themselves even when they lose. They will rather scatter everything.

Meanwhile, PDP, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan has said that APC is on the throes of death.

The party further said that the ruling party panic-stricken leadership has resorted to fabrications and cheap blackmail against those leaving their sinking ship in droves.

“Already suffering from pre-defeat trauma ahead of the 2019 elections, the now shattered APC has become intensely nervous and chaotic over the soaring popularity of the PDP as well as the surge of Nigerians, across board, into our fold as a repositioned and rebranded party.

“We are therefore not surprised that the APC, out of frustration, has recourse to sponsoring of spurious publications filled with deceptions, fabrications and lies against the PDP.

“The APC is particularly unsettled by the huge successes recorded by the Liyel Imoke-led PDP Contact and Integration Committee, in seamlessly galvanizing alliances among stakeholders across other parties, including those returning from the overtly dysfunctional and derelict APC.

“The APC is further disconcerted by the spirit of accommodation, agreement and oneness of purpose that pervade the alliances among old, new and returning members of the PDP in our key structure across all the states of the federation, particularly in Sokoto, Kogi, Kwara and Kano states, where all new and retuning members have been accorded very warm reception.”

PDP said that it knows that APC will stop at nothing in its sneaky efforts to cause confusion among its members, including suggesting that there are disagreements where none exists.

“What the APC, in its depravity and desperation, has failed to note is that the PDP had, since its repositioning, made adequate arrangements, ahead of time, to accommodate all interests and alignments in this collective quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2019,” it said.

The party challenged APC to come to terms with the fact that “as the name of our great party connotes, the rebranded and repositioned PDP remains a party of all Nigerians and will continue to provide equal opportunity for all Nigerians to freely aspire, even for the highest position in the land, irrespective of creed, tribe or even previous party affiliations.

“We advice the APC leaders to further accept the fact that their party is now beleaguered with a demystified and unpopular presidential candidate and an unelected National Chairman who is overburdened by corruption allegations and as such can no longer produce a President that will be acceptable to majority of Nigerians.”