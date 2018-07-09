Over 500 Shops Vacant In Mile 111 Market – Chairman

Contrary to the common impression that street trading in Port Harcourt is as a result of inadequate shops for traders, over 500 shops are said to be in the Mile 111 ultra modern market built by the Rivers State Government.

Chairman, Bayelsa Line Market in Mile 111, Chief Godwin Nwosu disclosed this in an interview with our correspondent last Saturday in Port Harcourt.

Nwosu stated that traders have abandoned large number of shops allotted to them in the government-owned market in preference to trading in the streets in search of better patronage by customers.

He expressed regrets that while traders who pay huge sums to rent shops at the market suffer low patronage, illegal street traders become the first place of call by customers.

The Market Chairman, who pledged sustained support by his members to the effort of the state government towards stamping out street trading in Port Harcourt, stressed that “fight against street trading is one that must be won”.

He said: “I commend the state government in its efforts to check street trading, saying that over 500 shops in the ultramodern Mile 111 market are empty because the owners have abandoned them.

“Some street traders have two or more shops, but they prefer to trade in the street because they feel that patronage is low inside the market”.

He said 75% of accumulate dirts in the city are caused by activities of street traders who he accused of littering everywhere with wastes.

Nwosu said the Thursday sanitation exercise being carried out in the markets is a strategy that has improved sanitary condition of the markets.

“Thursday Sanitation is compulsory for all traders. We attach more seriousness to it than that of the last Saturday sanitation by the State Government”, he said.

He urged traders in the markets at the grassroot areas of the state to join in the Thursday weekly sanitation exercise so as to keep the markets clean, while also stressing the need for traders to imbible the spirit of cleanliness.

“It is not for government but in our own interest”, he said.

Chris Oluoh