Nigerians Proud Of Wike , Says Saraki …Commissions 12.2km Obiri-Ikwerre-Airport Road …Declares Rivers Safe For Investment

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki has commissioned the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road linking Obio/Akpor to Ikwerre local government areas in Rivers State, with the declaration that the state Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has made Nigerians proud through the signature project.

Commissioning the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road reconstructed by Wike, last Saturday night, the Senate President noted that the road was important because it would enhance investment opportunities in the state.

Saraki said: “This is a road that is significant in the sense that it is from here that investors will come into the state.

“If you stand here and look across, you will be proud to be a Nigerian. Looking up there, I can see Nigeria is working and it can work better”.

He said from the projects commissioned in Rivers State within the period, it was obvious that Wike was focused with the Rivers people fully in support of him.

The Senate president urged Nigerians not to lose focus and hope, saying that the country would eventually work.

“We are determined that there will be peace in this country. Those that don’t do the right thing will be sanctioned for not doing the right thing.

“We are determined that from every part of the country, this country belongs to us”, he said.

He regretted that three years were wasted trying to fight him, and noted that the three wasted years would have been used for the development of Nigeria.

Saraki charged Nigerians to continue to fight for the development of the country, and declared that Rivers State was safe for major investments as exemplified by the presence of Indorama.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated that with the Senate President, Nigerians, irrespective of their political affiliation, would continue to fight the forces of darkness.

He called for the upholding of the rule of law across all tiers of government, saying that was the only way to attain progress in the country.

Wike said: “Any government that does respect the rule of law is the most corrupt government. This is because you cannot fight corruption without the rule of law”.

While berating the federal authorities for using EFCC to illegally probe the finances of Rivers State despite a subsisting court judgement yet to be vacated by a higher court, Wike condemned the Executive Order on corruption, which he said was unconstitutional.

Wike told the Senate President that his political party, the APC, has not kept her promises to Nigerians.

He thanked the Senate President for commissioning the 12.2-kilometre dual carriageway, stating that despite distractions, his administration continues to deliver meaningful projects.

The governor said before the reconstruction of the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road by his administration, the road had been impassable due to abandonment.

Wike, who congratulated the Senate President on his victory at the Supreme Court, said that Rivers people would always stand by him.

He said that the frame-up of the Senate President for armed robbery has negative consequences for the country.

Also speaking, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose said PDP was behind Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki.

Fayose told the Senate President that APC was now a spent vehicle that could no longer take him to the expected destination, and advised that it was high time the Senate President returned to the vibrant PDP.

In his remarks, Rivers State Works Commissioner, Hon Dumnemene Dekor said that the Obiri-Ikwerre Airport Road was a 12.2-kilometre route that was an architectural masterpiece.

The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Solomon Eke said Rivers people would re-elect Wike in 2019 because of his outstanding developmental strides.

General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry, Apostle Chinyere Chibuzor said there was rejoicing in heaven and Rivers State because a righteous man was on the throne.

Similarly, the Senate President Bukola Saraki has laid the foundation for the construction of the Fertiliser Train 2 of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited.

This is as the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike declared that the $3.2billion (USD) for the development of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Chemicals Limited is an investor’s destination.

The Senate President tacitly endorsed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for a second term when he declared he will be in office in 2021, when the Train two of the Fertiliser Plant will be commissioned.

Performing the flag off, Senate President Bukola Saraki said with $3.2billion invested in Rivers State by the foreign investors, it shows that Rivers people are receptive to investors.

He said: “I am congratulating the people of Rivers State for creating the right environment for this investment. I like the example that Rivers people are setting for others to follow”..

In his address, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said that Indorama has performed creditably through quality investments in the state.

Governor Wike said that the Rivers State Government will sustain the creation of a peaceful environment for the protection of Indorama’s investment.

“We are beneficiaries of the dividends of Indorama Eleme Fertiliser and Petrochemicals Limited. We are happy with the management of the company “, he said.

The governor wondered why anyone would say that Rivers State is not safe for investments, when the Foreign Direct Investment by Indorama has hit $3.2billion.

“I am happy that within my time as Rivers State Governor, we commissioned the first train and the flag off of the second train for the Fertiliser Plant.

“If an investment of $3.2billion can be in Rivers State , how can anyone say that Rivers State is not safe. The Nigeria you are hearing is Rivers State “, the Rivers State Governor said

On the Supreme Court judgment on the Senate President, Governor Wike said that it is historic that Rivers State is the first state hosting the Senate President for an official assignment after the landmark judgment.