NASS’ Endorsement Of State Police Excites CLO

The Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO) in Rivers State has commended the National Assembly over its recent endorsement of State Police as a solution to the endemic security challenges in various parts of the country.

The State Chairman of the Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO), Sotonye George gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen in Port Harcourt, recently.

Sotonye George, who described the establishment of State police in the country as long overdue, urged the National Assembly to muster the courage to ensure that the policy is implemented without delay.

He added that the National Assembly should formulate to laws on state policing the ensure checks and balances and abuse of power.

He recommended that the appointment and recruitment of officers in State Police be regulated by a commission and not placed under the discretionary powers of State Governors.

“We support the courage of the National Assembly for their decision to endorse State Police to tackle the security challenges in the country, although this is long overdue, it is a welcome development. We need to encourage the National Assembly to ensure that State police becomes a reality, he said.

Similarly, a peace-based NGO Against Violence, (ND-CAV) has also thrown its weight behind the National Assembly over its endorsement of State Policing. President of the NGO, Comrade Lekia Christian, who spoke with The Tide in an interview, at the weekend, said the implementation of State policing would go a long way to address the problems of insecurity in the country.

Taneh Beemene