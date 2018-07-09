LASG Unveils Initiative To Attract FDI

Lagos State Government yesterday unveiled an initiative tagged, ‘Lagos to the World’, to expose activities of the state and attract more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to the state.

The Special Adviser to the governor on Overseas Affairs and Investment, Prof. Ademola Abass said this at the media launch of the initiative in Lagos.

The governor’s aide said that the state government had been doing a lot in recent times to attract more FDI but, noted that in spite government’s effort, very little was known about its giant strides on investment.

He said the state had a prominent role to play in the overall economy of the nation, adding that 65 per cent of the manufacturing activities usually take place in the state.

According to him, the state also contributed 30 per cent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and accounted for over 90 per cent of the country’s trade flow.

“What informed this, simply, is that we felt the world needs to know what Lagos state has been doing in the last three years, especially in terms of investment.

“How Lagos has been improving on its infrastructure development, or in terms of security, roads, energy, among others.