FG Mulls Prosecution Of Illegal Commercial Water Users

The Federal Government, yesterday, disclosed that all has been put in place to prosecute all illegal commercial water users in the country upon refusal to obtain water use licenses.

This was stated by the Executive Director, Nigeria Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC), Reuben Habu in Abuja, following high revenue loss in the sector.

Habu said the commission has the powers to prosecute any company or individual involved in criminal activities in the water sector.

He said: “Refusal or failure to obtain a water-use license by any eligible person or corporate entity is a clear violation of the law of the land and, constitutes an offence, liable to prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction.”

On sensitization and awareness creation on the water use licenses he said the commission’s team on monitoring and enforcement will ensure people and corporate organizations do what is legally acceptable in the sector.

“The commission’s Monitoring and Enforcement teams are already set to embark on field sensitisation and compliance monitoring as a prelude to full-scale enforcement of the relevant provision of existing Nigeria Water Resources Act, 2004 and the associated Water-Use Regulations and Licensing, 2016.

“Our water message is water security is indispensable to food security, key to social security, a major driver of public health and sanitation, a pre-requisite for sustainable growth and development.

“Equity of access to water, economic efficiency of water-use, pollution control, environmental protection and sustainability of the ecosystem are all drivers of water security”, he said.

According to the commission’s boss, issuance of Water-Use Licenses to eligible persons and corporate entities for various purposes, in line with the provision of the existing Water Resources Act and Regulations has commenced.