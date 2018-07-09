A former Super Eagles physiotherapist, Olawale Oladejo is dead.
The team made the announcement on its twitter handle@NGsupereagles last Friday.
“We regret to announce the untimely passing of our former physiotherapist, Olawale Oladejo.
“We pray God grant his family, friends and colleagues the fortitude to bear this loss,’’ the tweet reads.
Oladejo served as a backroom staff for the 2013 African Cup of Nations winning Super Eagles, guided by Stephen Keshi.
Ex-Super Eagles’ Physiotherapist Dies
A former Super Eagles physiotherapist, Olawale Oladejo is dead.