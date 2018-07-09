Anambra, Enugu To Retire 1,000 Workers In 2019 – PENCOM

No fewer than 1,000 employees of treasury funded ministries and agencies of the Federal Government from Anambra and Enugu States are to be enrolled for retirement by the National Pension Commission.

The Head, Corporate Communications Department of the commission, Peter Aghahowa, disclosed this in Enugu during a pre-retirement exercise of the affected employees.

Aghahowa said the exercise was organised for employees under the Contributory Pension Scheme from the two states due to retire between January and December 2019.

He said employees from the service sectors including ministries, parastatals, agencies, academic institutions, health and research institutions, paramilitary and police were participating in the exercise.

He, however, said the commission exempted medically unfit employees from the physical enrolment.

“However, Pension Desk Officers of the medically unfit employees are expected to come along with a letter from a suitably qualified physician or medical board.

“Such letters will certify that the affected employees are no longer physically or mentally capable of carrying out the functions of their offices,” he said.