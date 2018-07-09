30,000 Policemen, Two Helicopters, Four ACPs For Ekiti Polls

Ahead of the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State, the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has deployed a total of 30,000 police personnel to provide security before, during and after the exercise.

Idris also moved the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Operations, Assistant Inspector General of Police, four Commissioners of Police and eight Deputy Commissioners of Police to provide security for a hitch-free election.

A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, JimohMoshood, an acting Deputy Commissioner of Police, yesterday, said the police boss equally order the deployment of two patrol surveillance helicopters, five additional Armoured Personnel Carriers, APC, ten Armoured Personnel Vehicles and 250 Police patrol vehicles to the state. Idris said the robust and elaborate security arrangement was implemented in Ekiti State to ensure peaceful, credible, free and fair election.

“The Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations has been deployed to the state and will be assisted by an Assistant Inspector General of Police, four Commissioners of Police, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police and 18 Assistant Commissioners of Police.

“Each Senatorial district will be manned by a Commissioner of Police. The DIG will implement and coordinate the security operations, and also supervises the deployment of security personnel for the elections throughout the 2451 Polling units/voting points, 177 Wards and the 16 Local government areas of the state, “the statement said.

It added:” To ensure adequate security and safety of life and property before, during and after the elections, the IGP has graciously approved the deployment of Thirty thousand (30,000) Police personnel to Ekiti State for the election.

“The personnel comprising Police Mobile Force (PMF) Units, Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), the Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Anti-Bomb Squad (EOD), Conventional Policemen, the Armament Unit, personnel of FCIID and the Sniffer dogs section. Four (4) Policemen and two (2) others from other security agencies will be on duty at each polling unit throughout the State.

The Police Mobile Force (PMF) to be headed by a very Senior Officer will provide security at the RAC, Super RAC and collation centres.

“Two (2) Patrol Surveillance Helicopters, Five (5) additional Armoured Personnel Carriers, Ten (10) Armoured Personnel Vehicles and Two Hundred and Fifty (250) Police patrol vehicles are deployed throughout the State including difficult terrains.

Other security and safety agencies who are members of Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) in the State are also deployed to complement the Nigeria Police Force during the election.