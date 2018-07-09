2019: Group Vows To Mobilise Support For Wike

The Grassroot Development Initiative (GDI) in Igboh I, Ward 3 in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State, has vowed to mobilise support for the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike in the 2019 governorship elections in the State.

Coordinator of GDI in the area, Comrade Atuegbu Promise Lawson, who disclosed this while speaking with The Tide in Igboh I, yesterday said the people were pleased with the developmental projects executed by Wike in the area.

He said the construction of the Igboh-Chokocho- Rumuokwurushi access road has enhanced the economic fortunes of the people and promoted grassroots development in the area, and assured Wike of the massive support of the people.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ward 3, Igboh I, in Etche Local Government area, Hon. Anayo Nweke said the people of the ward would show their appreciation to Wike for his development strides in the area, by galvanising support for his re-election as Governor in 2019.

He congratulated the newly sworn-in Chairman of Etche Local Government, Hon Obinna Anyanwu over his election, assuring that the people of Ward 3 would continue to support him to enable him succeed in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

In his remark, the Secretary of the GDI in the area, Nwafor Prince Moses described Wike as a man of “great courage and political sagacity”, who has made Rivers State proud.

Teneh Beemene