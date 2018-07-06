Nigerian dancehall singer, Timaya has welcomed a son with his second Baby Mama, Tana in the United States of America. The father of two disclosed this on his Instagram page. He named the son, Emmanuel.
Timaya, who is yet to get married already has two girls, namely; Emmanuela and Grace with his first baby Mama Barbara.
Meanwhile, Baby Mama has become a trend for most entertainers in the Nigerian music industry with classic examples of Wizkid and Davido.
Timaya Welcomes Son With 2nd Baby Mama
