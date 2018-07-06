Stella Damasus Slams Social Media Beggars

United Kingdom-based Nollywood actress, Stella Damasus took to her Instagram page to call out social media beggars. The actress shared a photo on her page with a long caption saying: “Like many others, I receive direct message from young people asking me to help them out with their problems. They need money to pay for one thing or the other.

90 per cent of the time, it’s nothing medical or life threatening, just money to pay rent or one course in school. I take time to read through their stories and help as many as I can but trust and believe that my contribution may not solve the problem totally.

I try to follow up with these people and I find out they always end up in the same place (broke), so I started asking them to learn a trade, use their talent, get mentors learn from You Tube. If these people have enough data to come and ask for money on social media, then, they would definitely have enough money to learn something from You Tube or other free webinars.

The moment I ask them to learn something, I become an enemy, then, I get messages like “if you don’t want to help me just say it. We, your fans have made you into a star but you can’t help us with your money”. It used to upset me but then I had to understand that the heart of a hungry person can lead to verbal diarrhea.

My only problem is that they are hungry for the wrong thing, you want the money but you don’t want the knowledge of the source where you can keep making that money. I don’t get it, you want to keep asking for fish but you don’t want to learn to catch your own fish who knows if you will even start catching more fish than the person you are begging from.

I am saying this again “begging for small money here and there will guarantee a constant state of poverty, but acquiring knowledge and skills and using them to earn a living guarantees constant money in your pocket. Become your own boss and stop living this Hand Me Down Life.