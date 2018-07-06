RSG Commissions BMGS, Bori

In continuation of the mass rollout of projects as part of the Third Year Anniversary of Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration, the Rivers State Government, last Wednesday, commissioned the re-modelled Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori in Khana Local Government Area.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike stated that his administration resolved to intervene in the remodelling and reconstruction of Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori because it was a flagship school in Ogoniland.

Wike said: “Most people forget easily where we are coming from. This school was completely damaged and all the facilities degraded. I pledged to the Ogoni people during our campaigns that I will reconstruct this school and make it a boarding facility. Today, we have achieved that goal.

“I also promised that that we will construct and dualise the Saakpenwa-Bori Road. As you can see, the dualisation is almost completed and streetlights adorn the road”.

He said that the Amaechi administration in the spirit of demolition, demolished several schools without rebuilding them.

Wike said that the failed Amaechi administration planned to demolish Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, but was resisted by Ogoni leaders.

“We have rebuilt several of the schools demolished and abandoned by the Amaechi administration. Who will not want to study in a beautiful environment like this? We keep our promises and we don’t give excuses”, he said.

The governor charged Nigerians to hold leaders accountable and ensure that they honour their pledges.

Wike said that the Saakpenwa-Bori Road constructed by his administration has improved the economy of the area, while Ogoni children would now have the opportunity of attending good schools.

He directed the immediate reconstruction of Mana High School, Bane and Etche Girls Secondary School in Etche Local Government Area.

Commissioning the remodelled Birabi Memorial Grammar School, Bori, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal said that even as far back as 2007, the school had degenerated beyond measures.

He expressed happiness that providence has made it possible for him to return 11 years after to commission the school which has been upgraded to acceptable international standards.

He said: “I can see why Ogoniland is getting calmer and calmer. There is progress and development”.

While urging Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike to sustain his investments in the education sector, Tambuwal urged other governors to emulate the Rivers State governor.

In his remarks, Rivers State Education Commissioner, Dr Tamunosisi Gogo-Jaja, in a project description, noted that new hostels, modern classrooms, auditorium, laboratories, libraries and information and communication technology facilities have been put in place by the Wike administration in the school.

He said at the time Wike inherited the institution, it was at an all-time low, with no seats for students, while majority of the classrooms had collapsed.