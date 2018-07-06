Maritime Lawyer Urges FG To Implement Cabotage Law

A renowned maritime lawyer, Mrs Jean Chiazor-Anishere has urged the federal government to implement the cabotage Act 2003 to enable Nigeria achieve the status of maritime hub in West Africa and beyond .

She also said Nigerians were rich in knowledge of cabotage trade, but had problems with the implementation of the act since it was introduced in 2003.

In a statement made available to The Tide yesterday in Port Harcourt, Chiazor Anishere said until Nigeria implements the cabotage act, it will be difficult for other sister countries like Ghana, Togo to say they want to do same.

According to her, “there is need for lawyers to check areas in the law that are causing delays. Describing cabotage Act as also the coastal and inland shipping act 2003, Chiazor-Anishere said that the act entails that all the major components of a vessel and superstructure are fabricated either in Nigeria or assembled entirely in the country.

According to her, it also requires that all officers on board a ship and its crew are Nigerian citizens.

Chiazor-Anishere, who doubled as president, African Women in Maritime (WIMA) commended the speedy judgement of the Federal High Court on maritime cases.

She appealed to Nigerian maritime industry to imbibe global best practices to achieve its aim of being the port of destination and origin.

“We are the big brother of Africa with 15 years of introducing cabotage Act”, she said.

Chinedu Wosu