I Desperately Need A Cuddle – Tonto Dike …Battles Celibacy

A few weeks back, popular Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike mentioned that she has remained a celibate ever since her break up with ex-husband, Oladunni Churchill. She caught everybody by surprise when she announced that she had not engaged in any sexual activity since her marriage ended as a result of her relationship with God.

Tonto has however not stopped dropping hints that she is ready to mingle especially since she now has a gorgeous and enhanced body to show off to any man. Earlier last Monday while the weather blazed, the actress posted that she desperately needed a cuddle! This is so understandable considering the fact that winter came early in Nigeria.

“I want to cuddle”, she posted and some of her fans have told her to cuddle with Jesus and some even gave tips on what to do while missing someone to touch.