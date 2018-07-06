Heartland FC Will Not Be Relegated – Coach

Heartland FC of Owerri’s goalkeeper Coach, Benjamin Nwoke has expressed optimism that his team will not be relegated.

He stated that before week 30 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), Hearland FC would be on enviable position on the log.

Nwoke who was the technical adviser of FC Depioneers of Pot Harcourt made the assertion in a telephone interview with Tidesports, yesterday, saying that the new coaches signed by the management of the club are poised to make positive different.

According to him, the team has commenced training preparing for the resumption of the League next week, adding that the fortune of the team will change as League commence.

“I am optimistic that my club will finish on a better position. The new coaches are working tirelessly to move the club from its present position to a better position.

I believe by the grace of God we will not be relegated’ Nwoke said.

The CAF and Asian Football Confederation (AFC) licensed coach explained that he will bring his wealth of experience to bear, most especially in the goal keeping department.

Nwoke used the forum to appeal to fans and supporters to believe in the team and support them to victory.

Tonye Orabere