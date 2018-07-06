Ekiti Election ’II Determine 2019 Elections – Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has revealed what would determine if the 2019 general elections would hold.

The PDP chairman said the outcome of the governorship election coming up in Ekiti State will decide if the general elections would hold.

Secondus warned that if the next Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti was rigged by the All Progressives Congress, APC, there will be crisis.

He stated this while addressing the forum of PDP Local Government Chairmen, who were on a courtesy visit to Wadata Plaza in Abuja yesterday.

The Rivers-born politician, however, called on critical stakeholders in the country to prevail on the APC-led government to ensure that the elections held in 2019 as scheduled.

“We have warned them not to rig the Ekiti governorship election because there will be crisis.

“There may be no election in 2019 if Ekiti election is rigged,” Secondus said.