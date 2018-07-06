Charley Boy Slams Pentecostal Churches

Maverick entertainer, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charley Boy has attacked Pentecostal churches over some of their doctrines. Charley Boy also known as “Area Fada”, on his Instagram page stated that Pentecostalism had promoted miracles over hard work and materialism over spirituality, hence, reason Nigerians can’t even stand up against injustice.

He added that Pentecostal pastors were “only legally and politically accepted movement completely based upon systematic fraud, deception and cheating. Sharing a video of a pastor praying for his congregation, Charley Boy wrote:

“I Decree now that my people are dying to believe in something, especially if it is magical because we have the messiah complex. Somebody out there will come sooner than later, to make all our problems disappear, Na so, that is why we are paralysed and corrupted by fear, we can’t even stand up to injustice, we are waiting for God to come rescue us”.

“Pentecostalism has promoted miracles over hard work, materialism over spirituality. Even if one goes into pastoring on a pure and innocent level, you can’t help but be corrupted by easy money when you sell hope and create enemies all over. It is a cool way to make a living and make decisions that bring in the cash”.

“Pentecostalism na modern day commercial enterprise garnished in the cloak of religion with deception and exploitation as its foundation. Their goal na the complete monetisaion of people’s ignorance, it remains the only legally and politically accepted movement completely based upon systematic fraud, deception and cheating”.

“Phyuk the dirty con men of God, them crooked theology is all for the Naira Na So Area Fada Talk”.