11 Millionaires Emerge In Star Beer Promo

Over two thousand winners, including millionaires in the Star Lager United We Shine Millionaires Promo launched on June 15, 2018 for only consumers above the legal drinking age have emerged.

Among the winners are Kelve in Backa and Jackson Ukim, who were among the 11 people that won one million naira each from the promotion and were presented with their cheques on Sunday July 2nd 2018 at a Star Gala event in Abuja.

Anayo Aniogbe, a twenty-eight-year old student at the University of Abuja couldn’t hide his delight as he described how lucky he felt to have won a million naira in the promo.

“This all feels like a dream and I am extremely happy to be this lucky today.

I love drinking Star Lager and wasn’t even expecting to win anything, but getting a reward like this for a beer I love is like the best feeling ever. I am grateful that Star has chosen to reward consumers this way”, he noted.

Apart from the millionaires that have emerged so far, over three thousand Nigerians have won instant air time recharge, while over 20 consumers have claimed (N10,000 ten thousand naira) only instant cash since the kick off of the promo.

The United We Shine Promo which runs for eight weeks from June to Aug ust will have five lucky Nigerians winning the mega dream cash of N10,000,000 (ten million naira) each, 5 consumers to win N5,000,000 (five million naira) each while nine people will win N2,000,000 (two million naira) each.

Speaking at the Abuja Star Gala Prize presentation event, Victor Uzondu the Regional Trade Marketing Manager, Abuja, said: “Star Lager is always glad to put smiles on the faces of millions of Nigerians as we’ve done today in the United We Shine Millionaires Promo.

We are now looking forward to rewarding even hundreds more consumers across the entire country giving people the opportunity to win big and shine bright with Star Lager”.

To participate in the promo, consumers (only above 18 years) are expected to look under the crown cork of the Super Eagles Special edition bottles of Star Lager where they’ll see a seven digit Winning Code which is redeemed via a USSD dial of *566* 20. The promo runs from June 15th 2018 to August 15, 2018 and millionaire winners will be awarded their prizes weekly.