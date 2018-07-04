YSFON Scribe Tips Rivers To Win MASM U-17 Tourney

The Secretary of the Youth Sports Federation of Nigeria (YSFON), Rivers State chapter, Mr White Bentygen is optimistic that Rivers State will win the maiden edition of Madam Musilimat Abegbe Sanusi Memorial (MASM) Nation U-17 Girl Soccer Tournament.

He said this during a telephone interview with Telesports, shortly after the Rivers State team played a 3-3 draw with their Oyo State counterpart last Sunday at the Ilaji Stadium and Resort Centre Oyo State.

Bentygen stated that his girls will do well in the competition, adding that, opening matches are not always easy, but the team is ready for their second match.

He disclosed that YSFON was the first youth sports organisation in Nigeria to introduce female football, adding that the result was a good one because both teams played well.

“The girls were sad for playing draw against their counterpart”, he said

According to him, the only alternative to replace aging players with fresh legs was to organise competitions at the grassroots, adding that there are a lot of young females on the street that want to be part of the game.

The YSFON secretary expressed happiness on the level of facilities put in place at the Ilaji Stadium and Resort Center, adding that the owner of the sporting outfit has shown determination in developing sports particularly at the grassroots.

Bentygen appealed to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to give YSFON the necessary support to produce talents that can lift female football in the country.

He thanked the sponsor of the tournament, Engr Dotun Sanusi for organising such a competition that will help to discover young players in the female football.

He disclosed that the tournament will end on the 7th of July, 2018 at the same venue in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Kiadum Edookor