Restructuring: Cleric Urges Continuous Dialogue Among Stakeholders

As the agitation for restructuring of Nigeria’s economy increases, a clergy man and the General Overseer of Royal House of Grace International Church, Apostle Zilly Aggrey has called for continuous dialogue among stakeholders in all the sections of the country.

According to him, four out of the six geo-political zones that have agreed that the country should be restructured is not enough to guarantee that restructuring will take place automatically.

Aggrey, who disclosed this in an interview with aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa last Friday said for the restructuring to work, all the sections of the country, including the geo-political zones that have not yet given their supports will have to agree.

“There is need for continuous talking and dialoguing, so that every geo-political zone will come to agreement on the restructuring of the economy.

“It is not just what should be done by force, but something that will be achieved through dialogue and let us continue to talk and dialogue, until success is achieved.

“This is like a marriage where you will not force either the man or the woman to accept the marriage when any of them is not satisfied”, the clergy said.

On the security situation in the country, Aggrey said that “the president and the security operatives need prayers to enable them take right decisions”, adding that the positions they occupy are very sensitive, demanding and very hectic.

He said that crisis in this country has been an age-long issue, noting that things would have been worsened if government had not been there at all to do their bit.

