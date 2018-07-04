Lawmaker Tips Wike For Second Term

Leader of Opobo/Nkoro Legislative Assembly, Rt. Hon. Enyiada Clifford Cookey-Gam has said that Governor Nyesom Wike would be re-elected Governor of Rivers State in the 2019 general elections based on his development strides.

Cookey-Gam who spoke with The Tide in Opobo on the performance of Wike and his chances of coming back to the Brick House in 2019, admonished other candidates not to waste their time, energy and resources to contest as the Governor’s achievements have already spoken for him.

He said that Rivers people can now beat their chest over the developmental projects scattered across the three geo-political districts in fulfillment of Wike’s campaign promises.

“I am optimistic that the Governor would return to the Brick House come 2019 and consolidate on his good works as no amount of political propaganda can frustrate his victory at the poll,” he said.

The lawmaker maintained that the Governor would complete eight years in office like other governors, noting that the state has truly felt the impact of his people -oriented governance, despite the economic recession.

Cookey-Gam also called on the people to get their Permanent Voters’ Cards ( PVCs), which is the power to vote good leaders that would provide them the much needed democracy dividends.