Killings: History ’ll Be Harsh On Buhari, APC – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has said that history will be harsh to the present administration if it fails to stop mass killings of innocent Nigerians.

Speaking at the resumption of plenary yesterday, Dogara argued that whatever achievement that is being recorded by the government would not be remembered if the orgy of violence and mass killings of innocent Nigerians continue unabated.

“History will have a harsh verdict for us as a Government if we fail to live up to this responsibility and it won’t matter if we succeed in other areas. Unfortunately, the stark reality now is that our citizens are fast losing confidence in our security system,” he said.

“This must not be the case. Before we ebb to the realm of anarchy, we must rise up as true representatives of the Nigerian people to salvage the situation and defend our hard-won democracy.”

Dogara further noted that the unresolved issue of rampant killing of defenceless people, including innocent and vulnerable children and women, in various parts of the country, calls for a sober reflection and more concerted efforts by the National Assembly to exploit all our constitutional powers and privileges to ensure the protection of lives and property in the entire country by the security agencies.