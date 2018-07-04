Gunmen Kill Seven Policemen In Abuja …As DHQ Denies Killing Hersdmen, Cows In Nasarawa

Seven policemen on security patrol duty have been reported killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) by gunmen.

The policemen, comprising four personnel of the police Mobile Force and three conventional policemen also had their weapons carted way by the armed men.

The incident happened, last Monday night, at Galadimawa village, a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Our source gathered that the policemen who were on a stop and search duty in the area were attacked by the gunmen said to be over 20 in number and opened fire on the policemen killing seven of them on the spot.

Traders, passers by and motorists who were around the spot when the incident happened, reportedly took to their heels as they scampered for safety.

Police sources, who do not want to be named, told newsmen that the news about the death of the policemen got to the FCT Police Command late Monday night, which immediately dispatched a rescue team to the area.

He, however, said that “Sadly when our men got there, they found the bodies of the seven police men on the ground.

“The gunmen after killing them also made away with their weapons”, the source said.

Our source gathered that the police had commenced a manhunt to get the gunmen who are believed to have come in from outside the FCT to carry out the dastardly act.

The bodies of the deceased police men was said have been deposited at one of the hospital mortuaries in Abuja, while the police authorities were making efforts to reach their families to break the sad news.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, did not pick his call.

He also did not respond to a text message sent to his mobile telephone at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has denied allegation by the Nasarawa State branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) that its Special Forces of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) killed herdsmen and hundreds of cows in the state.

The Acting Director, Defence Information, Brig.-Gen. John Agim made the denial yesterday while briefing journalists at the Tactical Command Headquarters, Makurdi.

Our correspondent reports that MACBAN had accused Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) of extra judicial killing of herdsmen and hundreds of cattle in the state.

Agim said that during OPWS’s cordon-and-search operation in Barkin Kato village in Keana Local Government Area of the state, criminals reorganised and killed two and injured five of our military personnel.

“I wish to make it abundantly clear that the Special Forces troops of OPWS did not kill herdsmen or cows as claimed by the Chairman of MACBAN in Lafia. The information is completely false and unfounded.

“The truth of the matter is that on June 26 at about 6:a.m., some troops of OPWS carried out a cordon-and-search operation at a suspected herdsmen militia camp at Barkin Kota village in Keana Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“After the initial success of the operation, the militia elements reorganised and attacked our team, killing two soldiers and injuring five personnel including the Officer Commanding who led the operation.

“Following this incident, some troops of OPWS were mobilised for reinforcement. In the exchange of fire that ensued some of the militia must have sustained some casualties as we were able to extricate our men that were injured.