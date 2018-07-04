Group To Provide Platform For Women Networking, Empowerment

Organisation for Women in Science for the Developing World (OWSD), Abuja chapter last Monday said it would provide a platform for networking of women for economic diversification and empowerment.

Dr Maimuna Habib, Local Organising Committee Chairman of the organisation’s forthcoming conference made this known when she led a team to visit the Minister of the Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu in Abuja.

According to her, the innovative networking will improve efficiency and effectiveness of Nigerian women in their endeavours.

She said that the conference, scheduled to hold on July 17 in Abuja would provide exchange of recent technological trends and products.

“The conference is also intended to design a programme that will reintegrate the displaced girl-child into science education.

“The theme of the conference is: “Role of women scientist in crises management and sustenance of violent free society, ” she said.

She said the organisation would need the ministry’s assistance to fulfill its aims and objects.

Habib expressed OWSD’s intention of making Onu the chief host of the conference.

Responding, Onu agreed to assist and collaborate with the organisation to encourage girls and boys to take science subjects in schools.

” We are happy that you have been going to some schools to talk to our female students.

” We have a project to mainstream women in sciences. We will support you in order for us to achieve our aim as well.

” We will collaborate with you to carry out your enlightenment programme in all six geopolitical zones through your 60 chapters.

“No nation has ever become truly great without science and technology. Nigeria cannot become exception, ” he said.

OWSD, Abuja branch is an independent, non-profit and non-governmental body.

It was founded in 1987 and it is the first international forum to unite eminent women scientists from developing and developed countries.

The objective is to strengthen women’s roles in the development process and promote their representation in scientific and technological leadership.