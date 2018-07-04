Group Promises To Rehabilitate Abused Women

A Port Harcourt based Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Daughters of Grace International says it is committed to rehabilitating women, who have been abused, battered and neglected in the society with the aim of making them resourceful persons.

The Media Committee Co-ordinator of the outreach, Mrs Aghogho Smart Echendu, who stated this while speaking with The Tide during the organisations summit in Port Harcourt recently, noted that the body also wants to position women to overcome the challenges posed by social vices in the society.

Mrs Echendu explained that the choice of women was predicated on the fact that they went through a lot of privations.

According to her, “we chose women because of what women are going through in the hands of their husbands, in-laws, because they are battered, abused and molested. They are ostracised. You know women because of childlessness, they experience trauma”.

She pointed that her organisation was doing a lot to restore hope to that category of women.

Mrs Echendu noted that the women were encouraged through workshops, seminars and talk-shows.

She remarked that many women had benefitted from the various fora organised by the outreach and were already giving testimonies of their achievements.

The media committee coordinator also explained that organisation attended to women from all walks of life despite their religious backgrounds.

Mrs Echendu named Pastor Mrs Hephzibah Raymond as the president of the outreach and called on women to embrace the opportunities offered by the group.

The summit which was organised last week had its theme as “Broken But Blessed”. It would be recalled that the outreach was founded three years ago.

Chid Enyie