Giwa Takes Over NFF Secretariat

Chris Giwa last Monday arrived at the secretariat of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Abuja with some security agents to take over as the President of the Federation.

Giwa later addressed newsmen at the secretariat’s boardroom on the development, saying it was in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court.

He said the court had nullified the parallel election held in Warri on September 30, 2014 which brought in Amaju Pinnick and upheld him as the President.

“I am here to claim my mandate as the substantive President elected on August 26, 2014.

“We waited for the other board to finish the preparations for the 2018 World Cup so that we can assume office,” Giwa said.

The owner of the defunct Giwa FC of Jos promised to embark on a reconciliation of all aggrieved members for the success of the federation.

He explained that Nigeria’s sovereignty should not be threatened by any foreign interest, saying the NFF should operate in tandem with the country’s constitution.

“We are however grateful to God for making it possible for us to reclaim our mandate and we shall give Nigerians good results,’’ Giwa said.

The Tidesports source reports that Giwa was elected NFF President on August 26, 2014 by a Congress of the football family in Abuja.

But another Congress of the federation went on, with FIFA’s backing, to organise another election in Warri on September 30, 2014 from which Pinnick emerged as President.

Following this, Giwa pursued his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sports, where he lost and was banned from football-related activities by FIFA.

However, the Supreme Court on June 5 set aside Pinnick’s election and recognised Giwa as president.

Some of Giwa’s board members who were with him are Sen. Obinna Ogba, Chairman Senate Committee on Sports, Shehu Adamu, board member representing North West, and Sani Fema for the North East.

Others are Johnson Effiong, board member representing South South, Sunday Ajayi for South West and Yahaya Adamu for North Central.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Youth and Sports had on Monday directed the NFF to comply with the Supreme Court judgment.

The directive was given in a statement by Nneka Ikem-Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, on Monday in Abuja.